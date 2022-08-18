AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Cask & Cork wants you to join them for great bourbon and great food on August 26th.

Things kick off at 6:30 p.m. where there will be four bourbons paired with five dishes. Call 806-410-1113 to reserve your spot.

Course 1 – House made smoked Sausage Specialty aged cheeses House-brined Lox Charcuterie

Course 2 – Mediterranean Warm Lemon Quinoa salad

Course 3 – Maple Curry Cashew Shrimp

Course 4 – Five Spice Fried Chicken

Course 5 – Bourbon soaked Cherries fresh Whipped Cream