Casas for CASA Playhouse Raffle

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — One of CASA’s largest fundraisers, Casas for CASA is happening now. Playhouses will be on display in center court at Westgate Mall, 7701 I-40 West, today through July 27.

You can win a playhouse by purchasing a raffle ticket. The drawing will be on July 27 at 1 p.m.

Cost for tickets is $10 each or 6 for $50. Entries can be designated for a specific playhouse or entered randomly by CASA staff. One winner will be selected for each playhouse. Winners will be contacted at the phone number provided on the entry. If the winner cannot be reached at the time of the drawing, the winner is responsible for contacting the CASA Raffle Official at 806-790-1949 by 7 p.m. on July 27. If no contact is made within this timeframe, a second winner will be drawn and the process will be repeated until winners have been verified through phone contact and playhouse delivery information has been obtained. Prizes include delivery of playhouse within the Amarillo area. Delivery will take place on Monday, July 29. If delivery is required outside the Amarillo area, the winner is responsible for playhouse transport. All playhouses must be removed from Westgate mall by 12 p.m. on July 29. Any unclaimed playhouses will be forfeited by the winner and subsequent drawings will be held until final winners can be verified.

All proceeds to benefit Amarillo Area CASA.

For more information about CASA follow their Facebook page or check out their website.