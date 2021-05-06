Carving a Path: Jason Boyett Interviews Chris Podzemny

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR.KCIT) — Each week Jason Boyett is bringing us stories from across the Amarillo area.

This week is no different. The description for his interview is below. To listen to the podcast click here. To learn more or subscribe to Brick & Elm click here.

A conversation with Chris Podzemny, a local cyclist and trail-builder working with the Fairly Foundation and Six Pack Outdoors. Podzemny and his volunteers have carved dozens of miles of mountain-biking, running and hiking trails in the area, from Palo Duro Canyon to Dalhart. He tells host Jason Boyett about the trail-building process, why cities like Amarillo and Borger value his skills, and why he’s so excited about the trails he’s building at the Rick Klein Complex in east Amarillo. This episode is sponsored by La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries and Brick & Elm magazine.