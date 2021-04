AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –Fill with Hope is an organization that’s helping to feed kids in the Canyon ISD system.

Coming up this weekend they’re hosting a Cars for Kids event in downtown Canyon on the square.

From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. you can go look at different cars.

Tickets are $5 a person or a $10 family donation.

For more information on Fill with Hope click here.