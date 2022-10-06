AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Just in time for the winter months, Carpet Tech has teamed up with Meals on Wheels of Amarillo to collect canned soup donations for senior citizens in need in our community.

Meals on Wheels delivers hot, nutritious meals to the homebound elderly and severely disabled who cannot prepare adequate meals for themselves.

When Meals on Wheels began asking for food and supply donations for winter, Carpet Tech created the Soup for Seniors initiative, a canned soup drive that includes their customers.

Carpet Tech is asking for a donation of at least five cans of soup and offering donating customers a 15% discount on services. Technicians will collect cans when they come to clean.

Donated soups will help feed Meals on Wheels clients during weekends and days when food delivery is unavailable due to severe winter weather. Canned soup is not only nonperishable, but a nutritious alternative that is easy for seniors to open and prepare.

Meals on Wheels of Amarillo was organized by twelve local churches in 1971, with 25 volunteers serving 14 elderly people. Today the program feeds over 350 elderly recipients through the support of over 450 volunteers.

To participate in Carpet Tech’s Soup for Seniors Initiative, call Carpet Tech at 806-795-5142 or visit www.carpettech.com. Book any cleaning appointment before October 23rd and donate five or more pop-top soup cans for a 15% discount.

Carpet Tech is a family-owned floorcare and emergency fire and flood restoration company. Carpet Tech has served residential and commercial customers for more than 25 years by building relationships and serving our customers with excellence and integrity. With offices located in Lubbock, Amarillo, Midland, Odessa, Collin County, & Clovis, Carpet Tech is the region’s most recognized cleaning and restoration company.