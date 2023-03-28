AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —The City of Amarillo is issuing a proclamation recognizing Carpet Tech and National Cleaning Week in Amarillo. National Cleaning Week is March 26th- April 1st and celebrates the importance, value, and positive impact that cleaning has on public health, the environment, and the economy. This week also offers the opportunity to raise public awareness for the value of clean spaces, appreciate front-line cleaning professionals, promote cleaning organizations, and advocate for the cleaning industry.

Mayor Ginger Nelson will make Carpet Tech’s proclamation of National Cleaning Week official during the Amarillo City Council Meeting Tuesday, March 28th at 1:00pm

“Maintaining a clean environment is essential for promoting good health and well-being, as well as creating a comfortable and productive living and working space.,” Pharies said. “We are excited to recognize those dedicated to the cleaning trade with this proclamation and celebrate an industry that is often overlooked.”

According to ISSA, the world’s leading trade association for the cleaning industry, clean and disinfected surfaces reduce virus concentration by 41.7%; when combined with hand hygiene, this increases to 85.4%. Nearly three in five people are more aware of surface cleanliness when they are out in public, and over half say that they would be more likely to frequent a business if it provided evidence that their facility has been properly cleaned.

“During covid, we saw how important the cleaning industry is to keep our local economy thriving. The cleaning industry is key to keeping our schools, hospitals, and businesses safe and healthy,” Pharies said.

National Cleaning Week will be celebrated at each of the six Carpet Tech locations with employees showing their support as National Cleaning Week advocates. Each day they will honor and spotlight employees who help keep our community clean.

“Our passion is serving people, and we are proud to help serve this community by keeping it clean. We are excited to work with Mayor Nelson on this proclamation to bring awareness to National Cleaning Week and recognize those workers who are helping keep our community safe and healthy,” Pharies said.