AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —When we think about the approaching holidays, visions of family gatherings, festive meals, trimmed trees, and wrapped gifts come to mind. But we all know this Christmas vision is not the same for everyone in our community. That’s why we have so many local individuals, businesses, and nonprofits working together to make the season special for everyone, especially the children.

Carpet Tech, a long-time local floorcare, disinfecting, and restoration company, is synonymous with community give-back projects, especially this time of year. This year marks Carpet Tech’s 19th annual BOGO Holiday Toy Drive, benefitting the children at Buckner Amarillo. For nearly two decades, Carpet Tech has offered their customers a free room of carpet cleaning with the purchase of another in exchange for a new, unwrapped toy for a Buckner child.

“Everybody gets a gift during our annual holiday toy drive,” said Carpet Tech General Manager Stephanie Henderson. “Our customers really look forward to the opportunity to get their home ready for holiday company at a buy one get one discount and feel good about helping make a child’s Christmas a little brighter.”

Buckner Amarillo offers programs serving vulnerable children and families. The nonprofit’s programs include foster care and adoption, transition programs for young adults aging out of foster care, Buckner Family Pathways™ to help single parents strengthen their families and transform them for generations. Visit Buckner.org/Amarillo for more information.

The donated gifts are distributed to local foster families, as well as other families served by Buckner in the community, and left under the Christmas tree from “Santa” for the children. “These gifts offer a bit of Christmas magic for children who have not always – or sometimes ever – had this experience on Christmas morning,” said Patricia Acosta, director of administration and operations for Buckner Children and Family Services in West Texas.

Since the inception of Carpet Tech’s Annual BOGO Toy Drive, Henderson says Carpet Tech customers have donated thousands of new, unwrapped toys, each year giving more than the last.

Carpet Tech’s BOGO Holiday Toy Drive runs from November 7th through December 17th, 2022. Amarillo area residents can call Carpet Tech at 806-331-5142 or visit their website www.carpettech.com to schedule a BOGO carpet cleaning with their toy donation. Carpet Tech technicians will take toy donations when they come to clean.

“We would not be able to give back to Bucker each year if it weren’t for our customers,” said Henderson. “Thank you, Amarillo, for supporting Carpet Tech and helping us serve each other so well.”