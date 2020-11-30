Carpet Tech Launches Give Back Week & Toy Drive

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Carpet Tech, a locally owned and operated floorcare,

disinfecting and restoration company has designated the week of November 30, 2020, to give

back to each of the five communities they serve, impacting hundreds of hospital workers, first

responders, and nonprofit clients and personnel.



“At Carpet Tech, we see the time and care our first responders, medical personnel, and

nonprofits give so graciously. We want to make an impact by serving those who have been

serving others all year long,” said Carpet Tech operations officer Stephanie Henderson.

Each weekday starting November 30th, in each Carpet Tech location, technicians and office

staff are feeding, disinfecting, and sharing a portion of the company’s proceeds to give back.



Henderson estimates a give back total of over $25,000 in meal deliveries, in-kind donations, and

no charge disinfecting or cleaning services.

In this massive give back effort, Carpet Tech will be serving Lubbock, Permian Basin, Amarillo,

Clovis, and the McKinney/Prosper/Plano/Frisco communities during Give Back Week as follows:

● Purchasing and delivering 890 meals to hospital staff and non-profit clientele

● Donating over 150,000 square feet of cleaning and disinfecting services for nonprofit

facilities

● Donating 10% of proceeds on Giving Tuesday in each city

● Mobilizing approximately 50 technicians and office staff to serve, deliver and clean

during the week.

Carpet Tech is also offering a free room of carpet cleaning when you donate a new unwrapped toy and purchase a room of carpet cleaning.

For more information click here.