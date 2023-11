AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Carpet Tech Amarillo is offering a great deal for you in exchange for a toy that will make Christmas great for an area kid.

Now through December 15th when you book a room of carpet cleaning, you’ll get one room of carpet cleaning for free if you provide a new, unwrapped toy.

Those toys are going to be donated to Buckner Children and Family Services.

Contact Carpet Tech at 806-331-5142 or visit CARPETTECH.COM to schedule a carpet cleaning appointment