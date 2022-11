SHAMROCK, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Two Shamrock women are aiming to keep area residents warm during the winter, with the Carol’s Coats coat drive.

The drive is in honor of Carol Sloss and is the reason why Shamrock residents Melissa Sanders and Ashlee Reeves are holding the third annual coat drive.

The drive will take place in Shamrock on November 12th from 9 AM to 12 PM at the Calvary Christian Fellowship Family Life Center.