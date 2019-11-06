Canyon ISD Spotlight: In the Right Mindset
Canyon ISD Implements 7 Mindsets
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR) — Social-emotional learning has become a cornerstone in many school districts in the country. Some districts, like Canyon ISD, have adopted curriculums to guide students in developing self-control, self-awareness, and coping skills.
Alicia Lowberger and Anne Marie Wartes are counselors for Canyon ISD schools and they are talking about seven mindsets:
- Everything is Possible
- Passion First
- We are Connected
- 100% Accountable
- Attitude of Gratitude
- Live to Give
- The Time is now