Canyon ISD Spotlight: In the Right Mindset

Canyon ISD Implements 7 Mindsets

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR) — Social-emotional learning has become a cornerstone in many school districts in the country. Some districts, like Canyon ISD, have adopted curriculums to guide students in developing self-control, self-awareness, and coping skills.

Alicia Lowberger and Anne Marie Wartes are counselors for Canyon ISD schools and they are talking about seven mindsets:

  • Everything is Possible
  • Passion First
  • We are Connected
  • 100% Accountable
  • Attitude of Gratitude
  • Live to Give
  • The Time is now

