Canyon ISD Senior Day

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Canyon ISD is hosting a Senior Day (College Fair and Career Fair) for seniors on October 8 at WTAMU Legacy Hall from 9 to 11 a.m.

Students of all ages, parents and the community are asked to dress in their college gear as a way of support and encouragement for this big event.

During the event, students will have the opportunity to visit with colleges, universities, technical schools and military branches, in addition to attending a session on the realities of college life. New this year is a financial piece where students learn about the “big picture” for finances and the long-term effects.

Over 650 Randall and Canyon High School seniors will be asked to visit with at least 3 institutions of higher education.

For information, students and parents can follow CHS College and Career on Twitter @CanyonHS_CC or by texting “follow@CanyonHS_CC” to 40404. For Randall parents and students, information can be received through Twitter @RHScollegehelp or by texting “follow@RHScollegehelp” to 40404.

If you need further information, please contact April McDaniel at 806-677-2621 or april.mcdaniel@canyonisd.net.