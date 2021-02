AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Canyon ISD is preparing for their spring sports season as the UIL Lone Star Cup Rankings have been released.

Canyon is ranked 2nd in the 4A category while Canyon Randall is ranked 19th in the 5A category, but the district says Randall’s ranking will move up after wrestling season.

These rankings include Team Tennis, Cross Country, Marching Band, Volleyball, Robotics BEST, Football, Spirit.