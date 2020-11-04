Canyon ISD Highlights Progress on New High School, Promotes Beam Signing Ceremony

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –Canyon ISD is set to open three new schools in the next few years. Two of those are elementary schools, the other is a new high school.

The new building will be home to the West Plains High School Wolves. Construction is in the early stages with the school opening in 2022. Coming up on November 5th the district is hosting a beam signing ceremony where people can sign the highest beam before it’s placed on the structure.

The new school is located near Helium Road & Arden and is part of a $200 million bond package passed in 2018.