CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Canyon Chamber of Commerce is set to host a family-friendly and safe Christmas Parade of Lights this weekend.

It’s a reverse parade meaning that people will stay in their vehicles, and drive by the parade floats.

We’re told that Santa will be at the end of the parade and will be accepting letters to take back to the North Pole.

The event is coming up December 5th from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Canyon High School.

