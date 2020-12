CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —The Canyon High School Band is gearing up for their 4A UIL State Marching Band Competition on December 14th in San Antonio.

For Eric Rath it’s an exciting year considering it’s his first year leading the band. It’s also been an interesting year for the group as they navigate through marching amid Covid-19 restrictions.

The band will be performing on December 14th at 5:12 p.m.

For more information click here.