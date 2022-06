AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— Free yoga, food, local vendors and live music. The Canyon Farmers Market opens their 2022 season on June 11th.

Things kick off at 8 a.m. with the opening bell and free yoga. Then there will be music, food trucks, local vendors, and more until noon.

Things are happening at the Canyon Downtown Square. Click here for more information on upcoming markets.