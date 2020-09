Ending the season with the Autumn Street Fest in Downtown Canyon

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —The Canyon Farmers Market is set to host their last event which will also include the Autumn Street Fest.

Coming up on Saturday there will be a pet parade, pumpkins available, food trucks and live music as well as the Farmers Market and a Kwahadi Dancer Performance.

The event will begin at 8 a.m. and go until 2:30 p.m. For more information on the Canyon Farmers Market click here.