CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Canyon Farmers Market is closing out their current season on September 24th with an Autumn Street Fest.

From 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. they’ll have vendors, live music, food trucks, and all things themed fall.

They will also have a pumpkin activity for kids and a free pumpkin for the first 100 kids 12 and under.

