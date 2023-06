AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —Abbott Gist is a 13 year old from Canyon who participates in mixed martial arts at Extreme Martial Arts in Amarillo. He was recently invited to represent the United States in a world kickboxing competition in Barnsley, England in August.

Right now the family is fundraising ahead of the trip. You can follow along their journey on Facebook here or Instagram here. Or if you’re ready to donate to the cause, their Venmo account is here.