Cancer Screening and Information Fair this Saturday

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas Tech Physicians and other campus groups such as Get F.I.T. to Stay Fit and the Breast Center of Excellence and other outside community partners are hosting a Cancer Screening and Information Fair.

The fair is on Saturday, September 21 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Heal the City Free Clinic, 609 S. Carolina St.

There will be free information and/or screenings for many types of cancer—including breast cancer, colorectal cancer, tobacco cessation and more.

There will also be free food for the first 700 attendees.