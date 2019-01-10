Calling All Brides to Be Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

The January 2019 Bridal Show is hosted by the Bridal Show of Amarillo this Sunday, January 13 from noon to 5 p.m.

Spend the day meeting some of the area's most distinguished wedding experts as you begin to the plan your special day. The Bridal Show of Amarillo gives you the opportunity to get new ideas and plan with the best in the business to make your day spectacular. Spend the day browsing and planning while meeting face-to-face with our friendly and knowledgeable wedding professionals.

The show includes various vendors including travel, photography, venues, home goods, bakeries, spas, catering, and clothing.

There will be a fashion show – produced by Shellie Stapp (featuring David’s Bridal gowns & Al’s Formal Wear tuxedoes)

The Bridal Show of Amarillo is supporting 3 charities – Advo, 100 Club & Coffee Memorial Blood. Coffee Memorial will be hosting a blood drive at the event.

There will be a Cake Dive that will allow a Bride to win prizes valued at $3,000

Tickets are $7 online or $10 at the door. They can be purchased at http://www.Thebridalshowofamarillo.Com/tickets.



