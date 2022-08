AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Whether your wedding is a few months out, or a year or more away, or you don’t know when the wedding is, this is an opportunity to have all wedding vendors in one location.

The Bridal Show of Amarillo is hosting an event on August 14th from noon to 4 p.m. at the Amarillo Civic Center. From bartending, to hair and makeup, to cakes and flowers, there will be several vendors on hand to discuss your ideas and plan out your special day.

