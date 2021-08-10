Call Before You Dig: National 811 Day

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – August 11th is also known as National 811 Day reminding us all to call 811 before we decide to dig on our property.

811 is a great resource where they can send someone out to mark buried utilities with paint or flags.

You should call 811 several business days before you want to start digging.

Before calling make sure you have the address of where you plan to dig.

Also after you call make sure you dig carefully around the paint and flags.

