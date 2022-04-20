AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –The Texas Pipeline Awareness Alliance (TPAA) is an association of pipeline operators that transport natural gas, petroleum and other products across Texas. The TPAA is dedicated to providing Texans with an awareness and understanding of pipelines and pipeline safety. Texas has many pipelines operating throughout the state and because they are buried and mostly out of sight, they tend to also remain out of mind…

National Safe Digging Month is a broad effort to promote safe digging practices and protect our buried utility infrastructure. Damage from excavation activities to water and gas pipelines, along with sewer systems and buried distribution power lines, remains a leading cause of utility incidents resulting in death or injury.

8-1-1 is a nationally available, universal number to call before you dig to have all underground utilities located and marked at no charge. When you call 8-1-1, your call is routed to your local One-Call Center. Tell them where you plan to dig and what type of work you will be doing. Your local utilities or pipeline companies will be notified. In a couple of days they will send a locator to mark the approximate location of your underground pipelines or cables… so you’ll know what’s below and can dig safely. In Texas, it’s the law that you must call 811 before any digging, large or small. You must call at least 48 hours prior to beginning any project.

What are the most important things to remember?

● Always call 811 a few days before digging, regardless of the depth or familiarity with the property.

● Plan ahead. Call on Monday or Tuesday for work planned for an upcoming weekend, providing ample time for the approximate location of lines to be marked.

● Confirm that all lines have been marked.

● Consider moving the location of your project if it is near utility line markings.

● If a contractor has been hired, confirm that the contractor has called 811. Don’t allow work to begin if the lines aren’t marked. ● Visit www.pipeline-safety.org for complete info.