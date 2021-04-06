Call 811, Texas Pipeline Awareness Alliance Discusses Steps Before Digging

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – April is National Safe Digging Month, and the Texas Pipeline Awareness Alliance is encouraging people to call 811 before they do any digging on their property.

In fact, it’s the law that you call 811 before doing any digging.

Here are some tips to remember:

● Always call 811 a few days before digging, regardless of the depth or familiarity with the property.

● Plan ahead. Call on Monday or Tuesday for work planned for an upcoming weekend, providing ample time for the approximate location of lines to be marked.

● Confirm that all lines have been marked.

● Consider moving the location of your project if it is near utility line markings.

● If a contractor has been hired, confirm that the contractor has called 811. Don’t allow work to begin if the lines aren’t marked.

● Visit www.pipeline-safety.org for complete info.