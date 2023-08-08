AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —August 11th, or 8-1-1 is a day to remind people to call 8-1-1 before they start digging on their property.

Atmos Energy says every few minutes an underground utility line is damaged by a poorly planned digging or excavation project. 8-1-1 is a free services that is mandated by law, and it’s the most effective way to promote excavation safety and damage prevention.

· Everyone who dials 8-1-1 a few days before digging is connected to a local notification center that will take the caller’s information and communicate it to local utility companies.

· Professional locators will then visit the dig site to mark the approximate location of underground utility-owned lines with spray paint, flags, or both. Once a site has been accurately marked, it is safe to begin digging around the marked areas.

· For specific state guidelines, visit http://call811.com/811-your-state.

The depth of utility lines can vary for a number of reasons, such as erosion, previous digging projects, and uneven surfaces. Utility lines need to be properly marked, because even when digging only a few inches or digging in a location that’s previously been marked, the risk of striking an underground utility line still exists.

Every day and especially during National 811 Day, Atmos Energy encourages homeowners and excavators to take the following steps before any type of digging begins:

· Always call 811 a few days before digging, regardless of the depth or familiarity with a property.

· Plan ahead. Call on Monday or Tuesday for work planned for an upcoming weekend, providing ample time for the approximate location of lines to be marked.

· Confirm that all lines have been marked.

· Consider moving the location of your project if it is near utility line markings.

· If a contractor has been hired, confirm that the contractor has called 811. Do not allow work to begin if the lines aren’t marked.

· A call to 811 does not mark customer-owned lines or those inside buildings. To identify those, contact a licensed plumber or qualified contractor.

· Visit www.call811.com for complete information.

Natural gas safety is a partnership, and Atmos Energy invites everyone to become a safety ambassador by signing the Call 811 Pledge at atmosenergy.com/sign-call-811-pledge.

For more information about 811 and safe digging practices, visit call811.com or Atmos Energy at atmosenergy.com/call-811-before-you-dig.