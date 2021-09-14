Caffeine Consumption While Pregnant or Breastfeeding

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –Whether it’s to get you up and alert in the morning, or celebrating the Pumpkin Spice season, a lot of people drink coffee daily.

Dr. Teresa Baker and Dr. Christine Garner from the InfantRisk Center at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center explain the common concerns they hear as well as how much caffeine is safe and the different types of supplements and caffeine to be aware of.

For more information visit the InfantRisk Center’s website or call (806) 352-2519

Herbal Supplement Reason for adding Side effects Lactation risk category Taurine enhance endurance performance safety data not established, not recommended Guarana natural stimulant use in weight loss longer stimulatory effect safety data not established, not recommended Ginseng and Ginkgo enhance cognitive performance drug interactions (antidepressants, warfarin, insulin); nausea, vomitting, diarrhea, palpitations, restlessness, headaches, sleep disturbances moderately safe Yerba Mate stimulant, weight loss safety data not established, not recommended

Both doctors also talk about the different types of caffeine, the serving size and amount of caffeine normally included.