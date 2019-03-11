Cabinet of Curiosities: Collective Art Show Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

Cabinet of Curiosities is a collective art show bringing together a creative and diverse group of friends unifying their talents to bring you a show and an experience!

Cabinet of Curiosities can be viewed by appointment, by contacting Rafael Canizares at (512) 981-9837. The gallery will be open for its final day on Saturday, March 16 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Arts in the Sunset, 3701 Plains Blvd, Studio 58.



Artists include: Rafael J. Cañizares-Yunez, Alexis McAffery, Amber Howe, Eli Ramos, Cara Young, Kathryn Roach and curated by Sandy Howe.

