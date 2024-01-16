This segment is sponsored by BestReviews.

AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —Nothing sets your day up for success like that first cup of coffee. While some folks prefer to make their regular coffee run to a coffee shop, these days, it’s easier than ever to brew your own java at home. Home-brewed coffee is an excellent way to save money, and you can learn to brew your coffee just the way you like it.

Before you decide on a coffee maker, however, you must know that there are multiple kinds to choose from: espresso makers, drip coffee makers, single-serving makers, and pour-over makers, for example. You also want to consider a coffee maker’s brew strength, capacity, ease of use, speed, and durability. Our reviews cover all these points along with affordability.

If you’re getting ready to purchase a new coffee maker, it helps to learn about top-notch products and the excellent features they offer.

TYPES OF COFFEE MAKERS

The first decision to make is what type of coffee maker is right for you. Let’s examine the most common varieties.

Drip coffee makers

A drip coffee maker brews a standard cup of black coffee by mixing ground coffee with hot water, then dripping it through a filter or filter basket.

Pros:

Drip coffee makers can make large quantities of coffee at a time.

You can find decent drip coffee makers for a relatively low cost, particularly when compared to the cost of espresso machines.

Drip coffee makers are convenient and easy to use.

Cons:

If you make a large pot and keep the coffee warm on the hotplate, it will scorch and turn bitter.

You don’t always get the best flavor from a drip coffee maker.

Inexpensive models may be lacking when it comes to durability.

Espresso makers

Espresso makers work by forcing pressurized water, heated nearly to its boiling point, through densely packed ground coffee. This results in a small, intensely flavored shot of joe. Many models have a built-in milk frother that imparts a flavor that rivals what you’d find at trendy coffee shops.

Pros:

You can drink your espresso straight or use it to make drinks such as lattes, cappuccinos, or even iced coffees and frappuccinos.

Espresso makers can produce extremely tasty coffee.

You can usually customize the strength of your brew.

Cons:

A good espresso machine can be fairly costly.

Some models consume quite a bit of counter space.

It can take some time and practice to perfect making specialty drinks.

Single-serving coffee makers

Single-serving coffee makers use coffee pods or K-Cups of ground coffee (and sometimes milk powder or flavorings) to produce a varied range of drinks. Quality models feature removable water tanks that can produce multiple cups of coffee before needing to be refilled.

Pros:

Single-serving coffee makers are extremely convenient and easy to use.

If you live alone or are the only coffee drinker in the home, a single-serving machine is an economical choice because you won’t make more coffee than you need.

You can buy pods that produce cappuccinos, lattes, flavored coffees, tea, hot chocolate, and more.

Cons: