Buy Donuts, Help Out Special Olympics Texas

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – It’s a good breakfast option for you, the kids, and the co-workers.
September 11th will be Amarillo Donut Day benefiting the Special Olympics Texas.
Even if you don’t want to purchase donuts, you can stop by one of the locations listed below to donate to law enforcement on behalf of Special Olympic athletes in the Panhandle area.
Participating locations include the following:
Benjamin Donuts – 7003 Bell St.
Donut Stop – 1905 S Georgia St.
Donut Stop – 5815 W I-40
Donut Stop – 4500 Canyon Dr.
Donut Stop – 1602 S Grand St.
Donut Stop – 515 E Amarillo Blvd.
Donut Stop – 4300 Coulter St.
For more information on the event or to donate, click here.