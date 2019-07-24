Buy a Blizzard to Help Local Kids

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Thursday, July 25 is Miracle Treat Day. On Miracle Treat Day, $1 or more from every Blizzard Treat sold at participating Dairy Queen locations will be donated to CMN Hospitals, which raises funds and awareness for 170 children’s hospitals across the U.S. and Canada.

Donations collected on Miracle Treat Day will directly help CMN of Amarillo fund child life programs at BSA and NWTHS, equipment, charity programs and charitable care.

Last year Dairy Queen raised more than $30,000 for CMN of Amarillo.

To help celebrate Miracle Treat Day, fans are encouraged to use the #MiracleTreatDay on social media.

