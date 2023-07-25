AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —Amarillo Parks and Recreation is inviting you out to celebrate Harry Potter’s birthday.

It’s happening July 29th from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at John Stiff Park by the gazebo. Enjoy butterbeer, games of Quidditch and working your way through Hogwarts’ inspired classes as well as a magic show from the Minister of Magic.

Don’t forget that Amarillo Parks & Rec is also hosting Starlight Theater concerts on July 25th and August 1st at 7 p.m. over at Sam Houston Park.

They’ve also got a Starlight Cinema event on August 11th around 9:30 p.m. at City View Park where you can watch the movie Encanto and eat free popcorn.