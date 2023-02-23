AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —You may or may not know his name, but you’ve seen the work of Matt Griffith.

He’s this week’s guest on the Hey Amarillo Podcast. You can listen to that here.

A conversation with Matt Griffith, the vice president of Rockrose Development, the company behind the development of Amarillo neighborhoods including The Colonies, Westover Park and Pinnacle. Griffith began designing houses in high school, worked in planning for the City of Amarillo, and has now spent nearly 30 years with Rockrose. He shares with host Jason Boyett about the role of developers in a city like Amarillo, how he found his way into that role, and why Amarillo is now on the radar of big national retailers. This episode is sponsored by La-Z-Boy of Amarillo.