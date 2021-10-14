Building a Legacy: Helen Burton Interviewed on Hey Amarillo Podcast

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –This week Jason Boyett sits down with local business owner Helen Burton for his Hey Amarillo podcast.
A conversation with Helen Burton, the small business owner behind Burton Insurance and Burton Leadership Solutions. Recipient of the 2019 Hispanic Woman of the Year award, Burton grew up in the Barrio neighborhood before attending Amarillo College as a single mom—and represented the first in her family to pursue higher education. She tells host Jason Boyett about her career path, breaking stereotypes, and why she is optimistic about the local business community. This episode is sponsored by Blue Handle Publishing and La-Z-Boy Home Furnishings.