Building a Legacy: Helen Burton Interviewed on Hey Amarillo Podcast

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Next year, the Texas Panhandle War Memorial will be celebrating 30 years of honoring veterans who served in the armed forces.

"I don't think a day's gone by that I don't see one or two people out in the park looking at names or there are some privately funded plaques to family members out there. I think it is time for some of those veterans to think about their experience in war, perhaps some friends that they lost or some events that they were involved in the war and hopefully, they get a sense of healing out there," said Dr. Perry Gilmore, executive director of the Texas Panhandle War Memorial.