HARTLEY COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –Just in time for the WRCA Rodeo, the Budweiser Clydesdales are in town and are being stalled at the Amarillo Civic Center North Exhibit Hall.

The Budweiser Clydesdales were introduced in 1933 as a way to celebrate the end of Prohibition.

They’ll be in the North Exhibit Hall at the Amarillo Civic Center over the weekend as the WRCA is in town.