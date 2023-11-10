This segment is sponsored by Affirm.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —It’s no secret that things cost more these days, and that puts added strain on families during the holiday season.

Entering another holiday season strained by inflation, many are opting for more flexible payment methods when it comes to purchasing gifts, travel, entertainment and more.

Shoppers who prefer to pay in budget-friendly installments as opposed to paying in full for purchases at checkout now have another payment option that’s been gaining traction over the last several years. Buy Now, Pay Later enables you to purchase your items right away and pay for them over time in a way that works best for your budget.

Affirm allows consumers to regain financial control and make their holidays special—without worrying about a hefty credit card bill with compound interest come January.