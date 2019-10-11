Buddy the Tyrannosaurus Rex Visits the Panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The curious young Tyrannosaurus Rex named Buddy has stomped into the area for a visit in October.

The star of the PBS Kids series Dinosaur Train, who was adopted by a friendly Pteranodon family, will appear in Amarillo and Canyon.

Appearances:

· Dino Day! at Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum, 2401 Fourth Ave. in Canyon, from 1 to 4 p.m. on October 12. Admission is discounted to $5, and activities will include a dinosaur dig site, fossil making and more.

· Storytelling and photos at Westgate Mall, 7701 W. Interstate 40 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on October 14. Admission is free.

· Dinosaur Club at Amarillo Public Library North Branch, 1500 N.E. 24th Ave., from 4 to 5 p.m. on October 17. Activities will include stories and crafts; admission is free.

· Family Night at McDonald’s, 400 E. Amarillo Blvd., from 6 to 8 p.m. on October 17. Activities will include crafts and photos with Buddy.

Other events may be added to the schedule.

Dinosaur Train airs on at 11 a.m. Mondays through Fridays on Panhandle PBS and at 3:30 and 11:30 p.m. daily on the 24/7 PBS Kids channel.

Buddy the Dinosaur’s visit is made possible by Bank of America, Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum, Street Toyota, Westgate Mall and McDonald’s of Amarillo.