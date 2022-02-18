AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –Bubba’s 33 is a great place for date night or a family dinner and offers a number of different food options.

Coming up on February 21st they are helping to give back to Gracie’s Project. Guests can tell their server they want to donate and then 10% of their check amount will go to the non-profit.

Also on that day, guests can bring in a bag of dog food and get a voucher for a free pizza or hamburger on their next visit.

Gracie’s Project helps dogs in our area find a foster family or new home.