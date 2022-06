AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— Bubba’s 33 is all about giving back, and now through July 4th you can eat at Bubba’s 33 in Amarillo and give back to the troops.

It’s through the Patriot burger, which includes a beef patty, hand-battered onion ring, bbq sauce and more. A portion of the proceeds from this burger will go to the organization “Homes for Our Troops“.

