AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Bubba’s 33 in Amarillo has you set up to enjoy all aspects of March Madness.

From their 76 televisions, the patio area, an array of appetizers and drinks, it’s the place to be to watch your favorite team.

Also coming up on March 21st Bubba’s 33 is helping the Special Olympics by donating 10% of sales to the organization.

Just go from 3-10 p.m. and let your server know you’re there to support Special Olympics, along with that is the Tip A Cop event where law enforcement officers will be helping talk to the community, refill cups and raise money for the Special Olympics.

Bubba’s 33 Amarillo

2813 I-40

(806) 353-0033

bubbas33.com