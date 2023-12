AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – On December 7th, Bubba’s 33 is celebrating the end of prohibition 90 years ago with its prohibition party offering customers great specials all day long.

Bubba’s 33 will feature $7.33 burgers, $7.33 for 10 boneless wings, $3.33 for special drinks, and $6.33 for 18oz margaritas, plus giveaways at 33 past every hour.