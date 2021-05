AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –Special Olympic athletes, law enforcement, and local businesses are all coming together to compete in the first Kickball Classic.

All of the proceeds will benefit Special Olympics Texas. Athletes in this organization have been kept from their annual events due to the pandemic.

The public is invited to this free event at Hodgetown on Monday, May 24th. There will be raffle giveaways including Dallas Cowboys tickets.

