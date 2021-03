AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Bubba’s 33 in Amarillo is getting ready for March Madness. They’re also hosting a fundraiser for the V Foundation for Cancer Research.

Part of the proceeds from every Dickie V pizza purchased will go back to the organization.

This is going on from now until April 20th.

For more information on Bubba’s 33 click here. For more information on the V Foundation for Cancer Research click here.