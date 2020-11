AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –Bubba’s 33 is giving back to the Special Olympics by hosting a Dine to Donate and Virtual Gift Card-A-Thon.

It’s happening November 19th, the Dine to Donate is happening from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. and the virtual Gift Card-A-Thon is happening from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

There are links you can click on to meet Special Olympic Athletes and buy gift cards that will be donated back to the Special Olympics.