AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Bubba’s 33 is always looking for great ways to give back to the community.

On April 16th from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. they’re giving money back to the VFW 1475. There will be great bikes, and local businesses and organizations. If you plan to give back just let your server know and they will dedicate 10% of your tab to the VFW chapter.

Bubba’s 33 is located at 2813 W I-40 and their number is (806) 353-0033.