AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Bubba’s 33 is a great place to grab a good meal, snack, or drink. Along with a great menu, they also give back to the community in a lot of ways.

Coming up on May 19th, Bubba’s 33 is hosting their 2nd Annual bubba’s 33 Classic Kickball Tournament from noon to 5 p.m. at Thompson Park Ballpark.

There will be food trucks, music, and raffle prizes.