AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Bubba’s 33 in Amarillo is always giving back to various organizations.

In honor of Veterans Day, they’re offering veterans and active-duty military a free entree from a select menu.

This is happening Friday, November 11th from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.. Some of the options are the Classic Cheeseburger, Bubba’s Bacon Burger, Chicken Tender Salad, or a 12-inch Pizza.

Veterans need to bring a military or VA card or discharge papers.