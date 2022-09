AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Bubba’s 33 is always giving back while providing a great lunch or dinner.

On September 17th they are hosting a dine & donate along with a canned food drive.

It’s happening 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and anyone who brings in $4 or more of canned goods will receive a free appetizer on their next visit.