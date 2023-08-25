AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —Whether you’re ready to go out to a place to watch your favorite team, or you need somewhere to take the family Labor Day weekend, Bubba’s 33 in Amarillo is making some changes as we approach the holiday weekend.

They have some new and returning items on the menu, and they’ve updated their hours to stay open longer. Along with providing you and your team with great drinks and food, they also have nearly every sports game on one of the several televisions they have inside. This newly includes high school football games, but also College games and NFL games.

Click here for more information on their updated hours and more.